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The Azerbaijan–Albania Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation creates opportunities to expand ties in trade, investment, transport and green energy, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov said.

Report informs that he made the remarks at an event in Baku marking Albania's National Day.

"Effective energy cooperation is an important dimension of our economic relations. In this context, cooperation through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a key component of the Southern Gas Corridor, is particularly significant," he said.

Abbasov described the project to supply gas to the Albanian city of Korçë as a clear example of the expanding strategic energy partnership between the two countries.

He recalled that the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held its first meeting in Baku in 2024.

Turning to political relations, Abbasov said cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania had developed steadily on the basis of friendship, mutual respect and partnership over the 33 years since diplomatic ties were established.

"Important milestones in our bilateral relations were the opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Tirana in 2023 and the arrival of Albania's first resident ambassador in Baku in 2024. These developments laid the foundation for a qualitatively new stage in our cooperation," he said.

The deputy minister highlighted reciprocal visits by the two countries' leaders and increasingly active political dialogue at the highest and senior levels.

He recalled Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Albania, his working visit to Tirana in May 2025 for the sixth European Political Community Summit, and visits to Azerbaijan by Albanian President Bajram Begaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Abbasov said regular contacts between the two foreign ministries at international forums and the first political consultations, held in Baku in September 2025, were contributing to the further development of bilateral dialogue.

He also highlighted growing humanitarian and cultural cooperation, noting Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva's visit to Albania in February 2026, her meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama, and the "Mother Nature" international art exhibition in Tirana.

Abbasov concluded by expressing confidence that friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Albania would continue to strengthen for the benefit of both peoples.