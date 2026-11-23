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Albania is interested in connecting the Middle Corridor to Pan-European Transport Corridor VIII and the port of Durrës, while expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, Albanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Besart Kadia said.

Report informs that he made the remarks at an event in Baku marking the 114th anniversary of Albania's independence.

"Our ambitions extend beyond energy. We want to connect the Middle Corridor with Corridor VIII and the port of Durrës. We are interested in cooperation between our companies in agriculture, green energy, digital technologies and tourism, Albanian businesses' participation in the Alat Free Economic Zone, and Azerbaijani investment in Albania," the diplomat said.

Kadia also expressed hope that direct air links would soon be established between the two countries.

"We hope to sign an air services agreement soon, because a direct flight between Baku and Tirana would bring our countries as close as the friendship that unites us," he said.

Discussing energy cooperation, the ambassador highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which transports Azerbaijani gas through Albania to Italy and other European countries.

He also thanked the Azerbaijani government and SOCAR for their cooperation in implementing the gasification project in the Albanian city of Korçë.

"We are grateful to the Azerbaijani government and SOCAR and look forward to the second meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tirana this December," he added.

Turning to regional issues, Kadia reaffirmed Albania's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Our relations are based on trust and mutual respect. We welcome the historic agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed in Washington in August 2025 and every step toward lasting peace in the South Caucasus," he said.

Kadia concluded by thanking President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government and the people of Azerbaijan for their contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries.