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Attacks on Fulani communities in Nigeria's Niger state killed 64 people over the weekend, community groups said, describing the violence as reprisals for an earlier assault that left five people dead.

Report informs, citing Reuters, that the attacks took place on Saturday and Sunday around Wawa and Gada-Oli in the Borgu local government area.

Residents said dozens of victims were buried on Sunday, including 38 in a mass grave in Wawa. They said attackers used guns and machetes and set buildings ablaze with people inside, but did not identify those responsible.

Police and state authorities did not immediately comment on the reported attacks or provide a death toll. Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

The Niger state government said gunmen had killed five people, including the village head, during morning prayers in nearby Lumman-Ba'are earlier on Saturday. The perpetrators were not immediately known.

The Fulbe Global Development and Rights Initiative, a prominent organization representing the Fulani, a mainly Muslim herding people, said the initial attack had been blamed on armed bandits. It said vigilantes were suspected of carrying out the subsequent attacks.

The organization warned that crimes committed by individuals or armed groups must not be used to justify profiling, stigmatizing or collectively punishing an ethnic community.

The violence has heightened concerns about insecurity in Borgu and neighboring Agwara, where communities have repeatedly faced attacks, cattle rustling, kidnappings and displacement.

"There is a deep fear of further attacks, and we are worried about the safety of those who are still there," said Ardo Umar Lapai, chairman of the Niger state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.