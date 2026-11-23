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Azerbaijan and Romania discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation in the areas of natural gas supplies, trade in oil, petroleum products and electricity.

According to the Ministry of Energy, cited by Report, the discussions took place in Bucharest during the 13th meeting of ministers on the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor project, where Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Romanian Energy Minister Dumitru Chisalita.

The ministers discussed steps to implement the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor project and the outcomes of the meeting.

The sides stressed the importance of Türkiye joining the project and noted the need to strengthen joint efforts. The meeting also considered the possibility of Romania joining the initiative.