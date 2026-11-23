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Azerbaijan's Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina showcased the country's culture and national cuisine at the traditional Diplomatic Winter Bazaar charity fair in Sarajevo.

Report's Balkan bureau informs that nearly 40 diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Bosnia and Herzegovina, alongside local and foreign companies and educational institutions, participated with stands at the event organized by the Diplomatic Winter Bazaar Association.

Azerbaijan's stand displayed the country's state symbols and offered traditional dishes prepared by embassy staff members' families, as well as sweets, tea, preserves and souvenirs.

Visitors had an opportunity to learn about Azerbaijani culture, cuisine and hospitality.

Among those visiting the stand was Mirela Bećirović, wife of Denis Bećirović, the Bosniak member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The embassy presented her with a book on Azerbaijani national cuisine published in Bosnian.

Azerbaijan participated in the charity initiative for the fifth time. Proceeds from the fair were donated to the Diplomatic Winter Bazaar Association to support institutions caring for children with disabilities and low-income families in Bosnia and Herzegovina.