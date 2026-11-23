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Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili will visit Azerbaijan on November 24.

Report's Georgia bureau informs that the minister is scheduled to hold several meetings during the visit.

Bochorishvili made her first official visit to Azerbaijan as Georgia's foreign minister on January 16–17, 2025. During that visit, she met Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and participated in a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as part of a delegation led by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

She also attended the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. Discussions covered the development of the strategic partnership, political dialogue, economic and trade ties, energy security, transport and connectivity projects, and regional cooperation.

The sides also reviewed the development of the Middle Corridor and prospects for cooperation involving the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum gas pipeline, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and green energy.