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From November 17 to 23, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board organized tourism seminars in the Chinese cities of Tianjin, Qingdao, Nanjing, and Wuhan, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.

Representatives from more than 200 Chinese travel companies took part in the events.

Participants were introduced to Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, air connectivity, hotel infrastructure, and tour package options. Four partners from Azerbaijan, including AZAL, also participated in the seminars.

It is noted that tourism development is facilitated by the visa-free regime between the two countries and direct flights on the Beijing–Baku and Urumqi–Baku routes.

In January-October 2026, 61,001 tourists from China visited Azerbaijan, representing a 6.6% increase compared to the same period last year.