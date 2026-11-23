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The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will expand cooperation with Azerbaijan on railway and warehousing infrastructure, said Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, the bank's country director for Azerbaijan.

Report informs that she made the remarks at the Azerbaijan–Italy Business Forum.

Durrani-Jamal said the bank was working on railway projects in Azerbaijan involving digitalization and physical infrastructure development.

"We cooperate with the private sector on logistics infrastructure and warehousing. We also focus on developing multimodal transport and work with partners such as the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to ensure the system operates efficiently," she said.

She also described the Alat Free Economic Zone as a major initiative.

"It offers an excellent example of how logistics can be used to establish a global manufacturing hub. These are just some of the areas ADB supports. We look forward to further expanding our cooperation in the country," Durrani-Jamal said.