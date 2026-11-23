Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan hold Maharat-IV military exercise
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- 23 November, 2026
- 16:57
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Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are holding the Maharat-IV (Mastery) computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise under their defense ministries" 2026 bilateral military cooperation plan.
Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that more than 100 military personnel from both countries are participating in the exercise at the Wargaming Center of the Military Management Institute.
The exercise aims to strengthen cooperation in military education and combat training, improve commanders' military decision-making skills, and facilitate exchanges of experience in staff work and operational planning.
The exercise will continue until November 28.
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