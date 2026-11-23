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Partly cloudy skies, becoming overcast at times, and mainly dry weather are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 24.

Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, that a southwesterly wind, strengthening at times, will give way to a moderate northwesterly wind in the evening.

Temperatures will range from 9°C to 13°C at night and from 15°C to 20°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will fall from 763 to 757 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 55–65%.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, mainly dry weather is forecast, with patchy fog at night and in the morning. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow.

Temperatures will range from 4°C to 8°C at night and from 15°C to 20°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from −5°C to 0°C at night and from 8°C to 13°C during the day.