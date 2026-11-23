Discussions on the United Kingdom's possible return to the European Union are back on the political agenda following the November 20 EU–UK summit in Brussels, attended by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa, Report informs.

However, despite positive signals from European leaders and the willingness of both sides to deepen cooperation, the prospect of the UK rejoining the EU remains highly uncertain: London is constrained by domestic political commitments, while Brussels shows no readiness to welcome the country back on just any terms.

Burnham, who just a few months ago sought to distance himself from the Brexit debate, has now effectively opened the door to discussing broader rapprochement with the European Union, including a potential return to the bloc.

At the Brussels summit, the British prime minister reaffirmed his readiness to begin a year-long process with European partners to discuss long-term options for their relationship. At the same time, he emphasized that larger-scale decisions must be made by the next parliament, following the upcoming general election.

Thus, the current government does not intend to go beyond the Labour Party's election manifesto commitments for now. According to Burnham himself, the manifesto rules out rejoining the single market, the customs union, and restoring freedom of movement during the current parliamentary term.

Nevertheless, the very fact that the question of rejoining the EU has re-entered the political debate points to a shift in London's approach to the consequences of Brexit.

Domestic political constraints: Burnham risks reopening the Brexit front

One of the main obstacles for the British prime minister remains the lack of domestic political consensus.

On one hand, closer ties with the EU could win support from a significant share of voters, businesses, and Labour Party members interested in lowering trade barriers, restoring economic links, and expanding mobility opportunities for citizens.

On the other hand, revisiting the membership question could once again divide British society and the Labour Party itself.

Tellingly, even within the political establishment, there is no unified approach to the next steps. Following the Brussels summit, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May spoke out against reopening the membership debate, urging Burnham to accept the results of Brexit and move on. In her view, the process of rejoining the EU could consume a substantial portion of the government's time.

Meanwhile, former Business Secretary Peter Kyle urged the ruling party to make rejoining the EU one of its pledges in the next general election, including a referendum on the final terms of membership.

On the opposite political flank, Brexit proponents, including Nigel Farage and Eurosceptics, have already seized the opportunity to once again use the European issue to mobilize voters.

The risk lies in the fact that support for closer relations with the EU does not necessarily translate into readiness among Britons to back a full-fledged return to the bloc. Issues such as freedom of movement, budgetary contributions, and ceding certain powers to European institutions could prove particularly sensitive.

Moreover, a segment of older voters who actively supported Brexit in 2016 remains a receptive audience for Eurosceptic rhetoric. Even though the economic and political promises made by Leave campaigners did not materialize on the expected scale, this does not automatically mean that those who voted "Leave" have changed their minds.

Europe welcomes rapprochement, but is in no rush to throw open its doors

In Brussels, political signals regarding the UK's return sound fairly positive. However, a noticeable gap remains between the statements of individual European leaders and the collective institutional stance of the EU.

French President Emmanuel Macron has emerged as one of the most outspoken supporters of the UK's return. Speaking alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid in late September, he reacted to Burnham's remarks with the words "Welcome back" and urged London to rejoin the European Union.

Macron emphasized that a potential UK application would be good news both for Britain itself and for Europeans. Sánchez also expressed Spain's readiness to welcome the British back into the European bloc.

Paris's stance is largely explained by the shifted geopolitical landscape. Amid Russian aggression against Ukraine, growing uncertainty in transatlantic relations, and debates over strengthening European defense, the UK remains a vital military, economic, and diplomatic partner for the EU.

Its military capabilities, NATO membership, and permanent seat on the UN Security Council lend added strategic weight to a potential return.

Nevertheless, the statements by Macron and Sánchez do not yet signify a unified position among all 27 member states.

The European Commission, for its part, maintains a more pragmatic approach. Von der Leyen welcomed Burnham's willingness to discuss future relations, noting that in the decade since the 2016 referendum, the international environment has changed significantly, including due to the pandemic and Russia's war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the European Commission operates on the premise that it is up to London to define its desired model of relations and signal its readiness to take on the corresponding commitments.

European Council President António Costa also advocates for an ambitious and dynamic partnership, particularly in the areas of security, defense, countering hybrid threats, and economic resilience.

Yet the outcomes of the Brussels summit indicate that European institutions remain focused on practically advancing cooperation within the framework of existing agreements rather than preparing a re-accession procedure for the UK.

Even current rapprochement requires serious compromises

The November 20 summit demonstrated that both sides are capable of reaching concrete agreements, while simultaneously exposing difficulties even in individual sectors.

The EU and the UK agreed to establish a common sanitary and phytosanitary standards area, link their emissions trading systems, and launch a youth mobility scheme allowing up to 100,000 young citizens from each side to stay in the other's territory for up to three years.

At the same time, several issues remained unresolved. In particular, the sides agreed to continue working on the UK's participation in the EU internal electricity market, linking the matter to an agreement on a cohesion contribution. Negotiations on a mutual reduction in university tuition fees for students will continue over the next six months.

These disagreements show that even limited sectoral rapprochement requires London's willingness to accept financial and regulatory obligations.

In the event of a hypothetical return to the EU, the range of issues would be substantially broader.

Specifically, future negotiations could cover budget contributions, freedom of movement, participation in the Schengen Area, and long-term commitments regarding the single European currency. Prior to Brexit, the UK enjoyed several opt-outs and special arrangements, including a budget rebate and exemptions from certain European integration mechanisms. Retaining those former privileges a second time around is by no means guaranteed.

For now, Brussels has not formulated any formal demands for London: there is neither an official membership application nor any counterproposals.

It cannot be ruled out that in the future, the parties might also consider interim formats that would ease citizen mobility and restore some former mechanisms of interaction without an immediate return to full membership.

Brexit changed not only the UK, but the European Union itself

Time remains another factor of uncertainty. Negotiations over the UK's exit from the EU took several years and were accompanied by deep political divisions. The reverse process could potentially prove no less complex, as both the UK and the European Union itself have changed over the past decade.

As Burnham noted, the world has changed during this period. Issues of security, defense policy, economic resilience, and strategic autonomy have taken on an entirely new significance.

On one hand, this strengthens the case for closer cooperation between London and Brussels. On the other, it raises the question of how far both sides are willing to go in institutional alignment and what obligations they are prepared to accept.

European integration could also carry implications for the internal unity of the UK itself.

In Scotland, where a majority of residents voted against Brexit in the 2016 referendum, leaving the EU reignited arguments from pro-independence advocates. Closer alignment between London and Brussels could potentially weaken some of those arguments by signaling a shift in Britain's course toward Europe.

However, this would not necessarily eliminate separatist sentiment, as the question of Scottish independence is tied to more than just relations with the European Union.

Between a political signal and a realistic prospect

As a result, the current UK–EU rapprochement could unfold along several scenarios: from further expanding sectoral agreements to deeper UK participation in the European Economic Area and, in the long term, a possible return to the European Union.

However, the latter option remains hypothetical for the time being.

European countries are interested in strengthening cooperation with the UK, particularly in security and defense. Yet Brexit left significant "scars" - not only economic consequences, but also the political memory of grueling multi-year negotiations, mutual distrust, and unstable relations.

For London, meanwhile, rapprochement with the EU may serve as a way to remedy some of the consequences of Brexit without immediately entering a new political battle over membership.

Thus, the main intrigue lies not so much in whether the UK will rejoin the EU, but in what model of relations the two sides can build in a changed international environment.

For now, Burnham has opened the door to discussing broader rapprochement, yet neither the British government nor European institutions have outlined a concrete path toward re-accession.

A considerable distance still separates the political willingness to talk about a return from its actual feasibility.