Azerbaijan supports and considers it strategically important for Türkiye to join the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on X, Report informs.

"The 13th Ministerial Meeting on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, held in Bucharest, marked another important step towards accelerating the implementation of the project. We agreed on the next steps regarding continued cooperation on obtaining Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) status, the selection of a company responsible for project development, a survey of the Black Sea seabed, and joint activities by energy regulators. We emphasised the strategic importance of Türkiye's participation in the project and expressed our support in this regard. Our goal is to reach a final investment decision in 2029 and commence the first electricity supplies in 2032," he wrote.