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Further rapprochement between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will help create a region of peace, stability and mutually beneficial cooperation, Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov said at the presentation in Baku of the Azerbaijani-language edition of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's book Turkmenistan's Neutrality – A Bright Path to Peace and Trust.

According to Report, he said Uzbekistan attaches particular importance to developing its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, which is based on historical, spiritual and cultural ties, mutual support and shared strategic interests.

He also noted that Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation was actively developing on the basis of good-neighbourliness and strategic interaction.

"We are united by our commitment to strengthening regional stability and expanding cooperation in the interests of sustainable development in Central Asia," the ambassador stressed.

Ashrafkhanov also highlighted the particular importance of coordinating ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The diplomat further pointed to the role of Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality and its consistent promotion at the United Nations, noting the country's significant contribution to the development of preventive diplomacy.