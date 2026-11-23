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Orange and yellow warnings have been issued for strong winds expected in Baku, the Absheron Peninsula and several other parts of Azerbaijan on November 24.

Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, that an orange warning covers Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, Gobustan and Khizi, where southwesterly winds are expected to reach 20.8–28.4 meters per second.

A yellow warning is in place for Neftchala, Shirvan, Naftalan, Goranboy, Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, Mingachevir, Shaki, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shabran and Siyazan. Southwesterly wind speeds in these areas are forecast at 13.9–20.7 meters per second.