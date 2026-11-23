Stay up to date with the top news!

A financial and institutional due diligence mission has been conducted at the Agricultural Credit and Development Agency (AKIA) under Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry as part of the Competitive, Resilient Agriculture and Irrigation Services (CRAIS) project, jointly being prepared by the ministry and the World Bank.

Report informs, citing the ministry, that the mission included Jose Rutman, the World Bank's lead coordinator for the assessment, and financial specialist Patrick Doherty.

The mission aimed to assess AKIA's institutional and financial management capacity, existing operational mechanisms and readiness to implement activities envisaged under the CRAIS project.

World Bank experts met with AKIA's management and representatives of relevant departments. They received detailed briefings on the agency's concessional lending and financial support mechanisms, agricultural subsidy administration, implementation of international projects and programs, financial management and accounting, legal framework, internal controls and monitoring systems.

The delegation also met representatives of authorized commercial banks and non-bank credit institutions working with AKIA. Discussions covered access to finance in agriculture, concessional lending mechanisms, technical assistance and the effectiveness of government financial support instruments.

At a meeting at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, participants discussed AKIA's role in expanding financial inclusion in agriculture, cooperation mechanisms with authorized credit institutions, and financial sector regulation and supervision.

The mission concluded with a meeting attended by Deputy Agriculture Ministers Zaur Aliyev and Ilhama Gadimova, alongside AKIA's management. World Bank experts presented their preliminary findings and recommendations for improving institutional and operational processes.

The sides discussed the effective implementation of activities planned under CRAIS, institutional capacity building and cooperation during subsequent stages.

The mission supported efforts to strengthen cooperation between the World Bank and AKIA, improve agricultural financing mechanisms and develop institutional governance capacity in line with international standards.