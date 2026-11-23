The book "Neutrality of Turkmenistan – A Bright Path of Peace and Trust" is a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Isa Habibbayli said at the presentation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's book, published in Baku in the Azerbaijani language, Report informs.

He noted that in the book, the author presents neutrality as a phenomenon stemming from the historical experience of the Turkmen people, rooted in their national traditions, and established as state policy during the period of independence.

"This book is an important source for clearly seeing the historical traditions and modern image of the Turkmen people. I regard this book as Turkmenistan's 'passport' in the modern era. Researchers will be able to find important ideas in this book for research across all fields," he added.