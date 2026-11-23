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Azerbaijan supports Turkmenistan's international initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and mutual trust, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov said at the presentation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's book "Neutrality of Turkmenistan – A Bright Path of Peace and Trust," published in Azerbaijani in Baku, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan treats Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality with great respect and consistently supports its international initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and mutual trust," he said.

According to him, the publication of the book in Azerbaijani reflects the historical, cultural, and spiritual closeness of the two peoples, as well as mutual interest and respect.

Samir Sharifov noted that the book is dedicated to the policy of permanent neutrality that Turkmenistan has consistently pursued since gaining independence, its essence, and its place in international relations.

"Amid growing global tensions and contradictions, when trust between states is being put to severe tests, maintaining dialogue and preventing disagreements from escalating into conflicts take on particular significance," the deputy minister emphasized.

He added that the policy of neutrality, implemented in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, contributes to reducing tensions, strengthening mutual understanding, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

According to Sharifov, the recognition of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality by the UN General Assembly in 1995 confirmed its special status in international relations.

"Over the past years, Turkmenistan has remained committed to its chosen path and has put forward a number of important initiatives aimed at strengthening peace, developing dialogue, and fostering international cooperation," he noted.

The deputy minister also recalled that Azerbaijan co-sponsored the UN resolution declaring 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust.

In addition, in December last year, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov participated in the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, where he voiced the country's position.