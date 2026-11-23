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The Alat Free Economic Zone could create new manufacturing opportunities for Italian companies, said Fariz Aliyev, head of the Transport Policy Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Report informs that he made the remarks at the Azerbaijan–Italy Business Forum in Baku.

"The key factors underpinning international investors' confidence in Azerbaijan are our political commitment, stability and proven ability to deliver. We offer a secure, fast and seamless connectivity platform designed not only for freight and passenger transport, but also for transmitting green and renewable energy to European markets," Aliyev said.

"We see considerable potential for deeper cooperation with Italian companies, which are global leaders in railway engineering, maritime technologies, smart logistics, manufacturing and sustainable infrastructure. Whether through public-private partnership (PPP) projects, digital solutions or manufacturing in Alat, Italian businesses have opportunities to play an important role.

"By going beyond simply connecting geographical regions, we can unlock the Middle Corridor's full potential and build an integrated, smart and sustainable economic bridge that contributes to lasting prosperity across Eurasia."

Aliyev also said Azerbaijan had established a new mechanism to enable faster decision-making along the Middle Corridor.

"One important priority is the coordinated development of intergovernmental coordination mechanisms. At the corporate level, we already have a Middle Corridor joint venture involving all members. We have now also established a Middle Corridor Ministerial Committee, which will play a decisive role in enabling swift and effective decisions along the corridor," he said.

"Another priority is digitalization, a cornerstone of both our national transit strategy and the government's broader action plans. As you may have heard, Azerbaijan has moved up from 74th place in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs ranking. This demonstrates the country's significant progress in e-government and digital solutions."

Aliyev said logistics and transport were also part of this transformation.

"We have established a National Digital Single Window system covering all types of operations to eliminate paperwork, enable real-time cargo tracking and facilitate cross-border digital interaction," he said.

"Other priorities include creating added value, developing additional services and involving the private sector. To this end, we are improving PPP models and frameworks while encouraging private logistics companies to participate more actively in introducing innovation and improving operational efficiency. These include maritime agencies, terminal operators and shipping lines."