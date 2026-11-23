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The development of transport routes through Azerbaijan contributes to the diversification of cargo transportation between Asia and Europe and expands Central Asian countries' access to Western markets, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov said at the conference "Prospects for the Development of Intercontinental International Transport Routes of Central Asia and Azerbaijan," Report informs referring to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

The event, dedicated to World Sustainable Transport Day, was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The ambassador underscored the importance of the Middle Corridor, the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, multimodal transportation across the Caspian Sea, the Lapis Lazuli route, and the TRIPP project in expanding the region's transit capabilities.

Speaking about the development of Azerbaijan's infrastructure, the diplomat noted the increased capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and ongoing expansion works at the Baku International Sea Trade Port. According to him, the commissioning of the international cargo airport under construction near the Port of Alat is scheduled for 2027.

Gozalov also highlighted the important role of the ports of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan in developing the Middle Corridor.

According to him, expanding cargo transportation between the ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi contributes to increasing the region's transit potential.

He also emphasized Azerbaijan's role in transporting energy resources from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to global markets via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline.

The diplomat stated that Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the format of Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia in 2027 will contribute to expanding political dialogue, strengthening economic partnership, and advancing cooperation in transport, logistics, and energy.

The conference was attended by representatives of Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic missions, state bodies, the transport and logistics sector, and higher education institutions.