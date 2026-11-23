Stay up to date with the top news!

Turkmenistan and the United States have reaffirmed their interest in maintaining regular political and diplomatic dialogue and steadily strengthening their bilateral partnership.

Report informs, citing Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry, that Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau discussed bilateral cooperation during a meeting.

Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic ties, cooperation in energy, transport and connectivity, and opportunities to diversify international transport and energy routes.

The sides also explored prospects for cooperation on regional infrastructure initiatives and the development of Trans-Caspian transport links.

They separately exchanged views on expanding cooperation in education, science and culture.