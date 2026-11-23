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Three people were killed and another was injured in a Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia district.

Report informs, citing a Telegram statement from Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The strike hit a four-story non-residential building, sparking a fire on the third floor. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which covered 100 square meters.

"During rescue operations, two people were rescued from the burning building. Work to deal with the aftermath of the strike is continuing at the scene," the service said.