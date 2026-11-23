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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received ambassadors of European Union member states accredited in Armenia.

Report informs, citing Armenian media, that the government's press service announced the meeting.

The sides discussed visa liberalization, the development of cooperation with the EU and the diversification of Armenia's economy. Pashinyan also addressed Armenia's draft new constitution.

Participants reviewed prospects for regional cooperation arising from the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the launch of the implementation phase of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.