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The European Union does not intend to hold bilateral consultations with Russia on European security and favors discussing the situation surrounding Ukraine in a multilateral format, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said.

Report informs that she made the remarks at a briefing in Brussels.

Pinho said the EU was aware of Moscow's invitation to send a delegation to Russia but remained focused on organizing talks involving several parties. She added that the bloc was prepared to participate only in a multilateral format.

She also said discussions on Europe's future security architecture could take place only after a ceasefire in Ukraine and with the participation of NATO and EU countries.

On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had invited European countries through diplomatic channels to visit Russia and present their positions on regional security. He said Russia would then determine the future format of the dialogue.