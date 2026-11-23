Stay up to date with the top news!

The European Union plans to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia by targeting its banking sector, cryptocurrency platforms, energy infrastructure and so-called shadow fleet.

Report's European bureau informs that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the proposed 22nd sanctions package in a video address.

"We will continue to propose new sanctions until Russia shows genuine intent for a lasting peace in Ukraine," she said.

Von der Leyen said the package would increase pressure in three areas: restricting Russia's ability to finance its war, further isolating the country and strengthening sanctions enforcement.

In financial services, the Commission proposes extending its transaction ban to around 60 more Russian banks, all of which would also be removed from the SWIFT system. Restrictions would target cryptocurrency and payment networks used to circumvent sanctions, including those in third countries helping Russia evade the measures.

Von der Leyen identified action against cryptocurrency-based sanctions evasion as a major focus of the package. The Commission has launched a Crypto Sanctions Task Force to support this work.

In energy, the EU plans to expand its services ban to prevent European companies from helping Russia build, operate or repair energy infrastructure, particularly refineries. For the first time, the ban would also cover electricity services.

The Commission also proposes listing more than 70 additional shadow fleet vessels and banning all tanker vessels insured in Russia.

Further measures would seek to isolate Russia by restricting its participation in European sporting and cultural events and tightening visa rules.

The Commission has proposed a visa ban on Russian former combatants.

Von der Leyen linked the proposal to an escalation in what she described as non-conventional kinetic activities by Russian operatives in Europe. She said former Russian combatants posed a security risk and that the entry restrictions formed part of the EU's response.

The package would also prohibit Europeans from continuing to hold positions in the governing bodies of companies in Russia.

"There cannot be business as usual in our economic relations with Russia," von der Leyen said.

In sports and culture, the EU proposes banning Russian teams and athletes from competing under the Russian flag at events in the bloc, as well as prohibiting the display of official Russian symbols.

The Commission also plans to restrict financial flows from Russian sponsors to European-based sports and cultural associations and impose restrictions on Russians holding positions in the governing bodies of European-based sports federations.

"Our position is clear: we are giving Ukraine the strength to secure peace – and Russia every reason to choose it," von der Leyen said.

The proposed package seeks both to further constrain Russia's financial and energy capabilities and to limit its presence in European economic, sporting and cultural life.