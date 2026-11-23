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Nvidia shares rose more than 30% following Jensen Huang's return as chief executive officer.

Report informs that trading data showed the sharp increase.

The board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president and CEO, reversing a decision on his departure made just 11 days earlier.

Shares climbed approximately 31% to $164.48 following the announcement, recovering a substantial portion of their earlier losses and adding about $1 trillion to Nvidia's market capitalization.