Nvidia shares surge 31% as Jensen Huang returns as CEO
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- 23 November, 2026
- 20:02
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Nvidia shares rose more than 30% following Jensen Huang's return as chief executive officer.
Report informs that trading data showed the sharp increase.
The board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president and CEO, reversing a decision on his departure made just 11 days earlier.
Shares climbed approximately 31% to $164.48 following the announcement, recovering a substantial portion of their earlier losses and adding about $1 trillion to Nvidia's market capitalization.
"Nvidia"nın səhmləri Censen Huanqın qayıdışından sonra 30 % artıb
Акции Nvidia взлетели на 30% после возвращения Джейсена Хуанга
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