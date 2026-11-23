Stay up to date with the top news!

Ukraine must receive security guarantees comparable to NATO's Article 5, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, arguing that its postwar future was inconceivable without them.

Report's European bureau informs that Merz made the remarks at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin.

"Frankly, I cannot imagine Ukraine's future without the security guarantees it so urgently needs," the chancellor said.

He said such guarantees were essential not only for Ukraine but for Europe as a whole, citing Russian military and cyberattacks affecting countries including Germany, Finland, Denmark and Poland.

Merz also backed French President Emmanuel Macron's position on Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, recalling that the alliance had considered the issue at its Bucharest summit in 2008.

"Looking back today, we can all see what a mistake it was not to follow the American proposal at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest to admit Ukraine to NATO. Had it joined the alliance then, this war could probably have been avoided," he said.

Discussing prospects for a peace settlement, Merz said Europe was ready to negotiate with Russia. He said consultations between advisers from Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the United States could resume soon, naming Abu Dhabi as a possible venue.

Merz reaffirmed that Germany and its allies would continue supporting Kyiv. He said allies had pledged at the NATO summit in Ankara to provide Ukraine with €70 billion in each of 2026 and 2027.