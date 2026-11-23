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On November 23, Alena Aliyeva visited the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, which operates under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Report informs.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Rashad Mustafayev highlighted the Center's activities.

The DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, established on the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, supports the development of the creative talents, rehabilitation, and social integration of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Since its opening five years ago, over 1,160 people have participated in training programs and received socio-psychological services at the Center, as well as at its subsequently established branches in Ismayilli and Barda.

Currently, up to 380 beneficiaries are developing their skills there.

Alena Aliyeva viewed an exhibition of handicrafts made by the Center's beneficiaries.

She toured the facility's recording, floristry, artistic carving, carpet weaving, ceramics, fine arts, and capoeira studios, met with individuals from vulnerable backgrounds, and observed their creative process.

Alena Aliyeva was also informed about the events and social initiatives implemented by the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, as well as the operations of the dostart.az portal, which aims to promote the creative works of the Center's beneficiaries to a broader audience.

Alena Aliyeva then watched a special inclusive concert program performed by the Center's trainers and beneficiaries.