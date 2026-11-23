FIFA confirms hosts for 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups
Football
- 23 November, 2026
- 22:32
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FIFA has announced the hosts of the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups.
The decision was adopted at an extraordinary FIFA Congress held online, Report informs.
The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica will jointly host the 2031 tournament, while the 2035 edition will take place in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales.
FIFA received only one bid for each tournament.
The next Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, 2027, featuring 32 national teams.
The tournament will expand to 48 teams for the first time in 2031, with the same format retained for 2035.
FIFA 2031 və 2035-ci il dünya çempionatlarına ev sahibliyi edəcək ölkələri açıqlayıb
ФИФА утвердила страны, которые примут ЧМ по футболу среди женщин в 2031 и 2035 годах
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