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The European Commission has updated its guidelines on issuing visas to Russian citizens, introducing enhanced checks for former and active Russian military personnel, restrictions on tourist visas, and additional measures targeting Russian athletes and artists, Report informs.

The updates were presented alongside the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.

The new guidelines provide for thorough vetting of applicants who have served in the Russian Armed Forces or affiliated formations and participated in combat operations against Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

The ban also applies to military personnel of other nationalities.

EU member states are recommended not to recognize non-biometric Russian passports and to conduct individual checks on Russian citizens at the external borders of the Schengen Area, including interviews and fingerprint verification.

In addition, it is proposed to deny visas to Russian athletes competing under national symbols and to pay special attention to artists sponsored by the Russian authorities.

The decision on the entry into force of the visa ban for Russian military personnel rests with the Council of the EU.

At the same time, the European Commission has provided for humanitarian exemptions for human rights defenders, dissidents, independent journalists, and Ukrainians who were forcibly issued Russian citizenship.