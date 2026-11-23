Farid Gayibov attends European Games coordination meeting
Individual sports
- 23 November, 2026
- 23:08
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Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has attended a meeting of the Coordination Commission for the fourth European Games in Istanbul, Türkiye, as a member of the commission.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report that the meeting focused on preparations for the Games, scheduled to take place in Istanbul from June 16 to 27, 2027.
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Фарид Гаибов обсудил подготовку к IV Европейским играм в Стамбуле
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