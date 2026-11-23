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Azerbaijan has congratulated Türkiye on its excellent organization of COP31, Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said in a post on X.

"We congratulate brotherly Türkiye on the excellent organization of COP31. We express our deep gratitude for the exceptional hospitality and remarkable leadership," he said, Report informs.

Rafiyev stressed that the complex nature of climate negotiations meant consensus might not always be possible, but the determination to achieve it deserved the utmost respect.

"We look forward to working closely with Ethiopia as it assumes the incoming COP32 presidency," the deputy minister added.