US working on local humanitarian ceasefires in Ukraine, first lady says
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- 23 November, 2026
- 23:21
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US first lady Melania Trump has said the administration is continuing efforts to secure local humanitarian ceasefires in Ukraine.
Speaking in Washington, she confirmed that work was ongoing when asked about the ceasefires, Report informs, citing US media.
President Donald Trump had earlier said his wife hoped a new agreement on a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could be reached before Christmas on December 25.
Melaniya Tramp: Vaşinqton Ukrayna nizamlanmasına dair yeni təkliflər üzərində işləyir
Мелания Трамп: Вашингтон работает над новыми предложениями по украинскому урегулированию
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