Azerbaijan continues to implement reforms aimed at supporting young people in starting their own businesses, Asgar Alakbarov, an adviser to the Minister of Economy, said at an event hosted by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the implementation of its Youth in Business programme in the Caucasus.

According to Report, he said that helping young people establish and develop their own businesses was a shared goal of the Azerbaijani government and its international partners.

"The Youth in Business programme also contributes to achieving this goal. Entrepreneurship development is one of Azerbaijan's key priorities. We consider the private sector an important driver of economic diversification, job creation and sustainable economic growth," he said.

Alakbarov noted that Azerbaijan was implementing comprehensive reforms to promote entrepreneurship, improve the investment climate, expand access to financial resources and support innovative business initiatives.

"Under this programme, the Ministry of Economy continues to implement measures to improve the business environment and expand support for entrepreneurs," he added.