Young entrepreneurs represent a significant untapped market opportunity in Azerbaijan, with potential loan demand estimated at $1.5 billion, Report informs referring to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

This assessment was voiced at an event in Baku marking the official launch in the country of the EBRD"s Youth in Business program, which is being implemented with the support of the EU.

Young entrepreneurs have an important role to play in developing Azerbaijan's non-oil economy, fostering innovation and creating employment opportunities. However, difficulties accessing suitable financing and business development services can limit their ability to establish and expand successful enterprises.

By working with local financial institutions, the EBRD aims to help address these barriers while encouraging the development of financial products and services tailored to younger business owners.

The EBRD's Youth in Business programme supports micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) owned or managed by entrepreneurs under the age of 35. It combines financing through local partner financial institutions with non-financial services to help young entrepreneurs develop their skills, strengthen their businesses and pursue growth opportunities.

"In a rapidly changing world, the ability to adapt, innovate and seize new opportunities matters more than ever. Young entrepreneurs have an important role to play, bringing fresh ideas, ambition and the drive to grow. At the EBRD, our goal is to help Azerbaijan harness this potential by supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and contributing to a more diversified, competitive and resilient economy. We want these opportunities to reach entrepreneurs across the country, including in regions where new economic activity and businesses are emerging," said Tomas Kairys, the EBRD's Regional Head of the Caucasus.

Practical financing under this initiative has already begun in Azerbaijan: in December 2025, the EBRD extended a credit line of up to $20 million (€17.1 million) to AccessBank, marking the first investment under this program in the country.

First-loss risk coverage for this financing is provided by the EU through the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) mechanism.

The initiative draws on the EBRD"s experience with similar programs in Central Asia, Egypt, Morocco, Türkiye, and the Western Balkans.

The EBRD is the largest institutional investor in Azerbaijan, with a total investment in the national economy exceeding €3.8 billion across more than 200 projects aimed at diversifying the economy, strengthening the non-oil private sector, and facilitating the transition to green energy.