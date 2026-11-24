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US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports rose 21% year-on-year to 133.9 billion cubic meters in January–September 2026.

The figures were published in the US Department of Energy's monthly report, Report informs.

Europe was the largest destination, accounting for 56% of US exports, or 74.3 billion cubic meters. Shipments to Asia totaled around 38 billion cubic meters, representing 28% of the total and an 86% increase from a year earlier.

The largest importers of US LNG during the period were Egypt, with 14 billion cubic meters, followed by the Netherlands with 13.9 billion, Italy with 11 billion, France with 9 billion and Spain with 8 billion.

In September alone, US LNG exports reached 15.1 billion cubic meters, up 17.9% from the same month in 2025. A total of 178 LNG carriers departed during the month.