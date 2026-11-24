Key indicators of international commodity, stock and currency markets (24.11.2026)
Finance
- 24 November, 2026
- 09:31
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|
Latest price
|
Change from previous day's Closing price
|
Change since the beginning of the year
|
Commodities
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
88.77
|
-0.60
|
27.92
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
79.65
|
-0.52
|
22.23
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,659.70
|
-22.00
|
-681.40
|
Indices
|
Dow Jones
|
49,595.31
|
1,447.98
|
1,532.02
|
S&P 500
|
7,237.17
|
326.78
|
391.67
|
Nasdaq
|
24,089.56
|
1,471.83
|
847.57
|
Nikkei
|
56,436.65
|
0.00
|
6,097.17
|
DAX
|
25,337.27
|
534.49
|
846.86
|
FTSE 100
|
10,480.82
|
134.48
|
549.44
|
CAC 40 Index
|
8,044.84
|
117.09
|
-104.66
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,538.95
|
7.83
|
-429.89
|
BIST 100
|
11,104.38
|
-26.94
|
-157.14
|
RTS
|
913.44
|
11.05
|
-200.69
|
Currencies
|
USD/EUR
|
1.0910
|
0.0000
|
-0.0835
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3038
|
0.0000
|
-0.0435
|
JPY/USD
|
158.9900
|
-0.0300
|
2.5400
|
RUB/USD
|
81.9483
|
0.0200
|
3.1983
|
TRY/USD
|
50.6248
|
0.0300
|
7.6686
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6615
|
-0.0100
|
-0.3275
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (24.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (24.11.2026)
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