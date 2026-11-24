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FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia "intends to retire in December," The Washington Post noted, citing people familiar with his plans, Report informs.

Raia took office in January. The newspaper said his departure could "create more uncertainty for the workforce" after a series of personnel changes at the bureau during US President Donald Trump's second term.

The deputy director oversees the bureau's day-to-day operations, the newspaper noted. Kash Patel is the FBI director.