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Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Temecula (California, US) Monday morning, authorities confirmed, Report informs referring to ABC7.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. (GMT-8) in the area of De Portola Road and Oak Mountain Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead.

In a statement, from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the aircraft as a Robinson R22 helicopter, but additional details about what caused it to go down were not available.

Only two people were on board. They have not been identified.

It was not immediately known where the helicopter had departed from or where it was headed.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.