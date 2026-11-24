The integration of modern technologies and analytical approaches is vital to building a reliable, secure and sustainable banking sector in Azerbaijan, Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), said at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku, according to Report.

"In particular, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data opens up new opportunities in risk management. These technologies enable banks to assess credit, market, operational and liquidity risks more proactively and accurately, while responding promptly and flexibly through real-time analytical decision-making mechanisms," he noted.

According to the executive director, aligning banking operations with cybersecurity requirements and effectively managing digital payment risks are also of great importance.

"The expansion of e-banking and cashless payments requires stronger security mechanisms and reliable financial transactions. The volume of domestic cashless card payments increased by 25.6% to AZN 99.1 billion. The number and volume of e-commerce transactions rose by 43.4% and 29.8%, respectively. Customer transfers through internet and mobile banking also increased by 12.4% and 14.3%, respectively," he said.

The head of CAERC also noted that expanding cooperation between financial institutions, fintech companies and other stakeholders not only accelerates information exchange and the adoption of innovations but also creates conditions for more effective risk management.

"In this context, the adaptation of regulatory authorities to technological advances, the introduction of modern regulatory frameworks and standards, and the use of innovative tools such as artificial intelligence and Big Data play an important role in enhancing the security and operational efficiency of the banking sector.

"This approach enables banks to adapt flexibly to the changing economic and technological environment, improve the quality of financial services and strengthen customer confidence.

"Further development of the banking sector depends not only on improving financial performance but also on establishing an innovative, integrated and responsible operating model. The steps being taken in this direction will make a significant contribution to maintaining financial stability, supporting economic development and further strengthening public confidence in the banking system," Gasimli emphasized.