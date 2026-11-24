Conference on women's role in building tolerant society underway in Baku
Social security
- 24 November, 2026
- 10:28
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A conference titled "The Role of Women in Building a Tolerant and Progressive Society" has opened in Baku.
According to Report, the event is jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.
The conference brings together heads of relevant government agencies, experts and representatives of the public.
Panel discussions are scheduled as part of the conference on the topics "Education, Science and Enlightenment: The Power of Women's Intellect in Society's Progress" and "A Sustainable Society of the Future: Strategic Goals and Cooperation to Empower Women."
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