In Azerbaijan, the number of unique users of the myGov platform increased 2.2-fold in the first 10 months of 2026, exceeding 5 million, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency Farid Osmanov said at the 10th International Banking Forum, Report informs.

According to him, 60% of the platform's users are active on a monthly basis. At the same time, demand for public services through the myGov platform rose 4.5-fold, while the number of data inquiries grew 2.2-fold.

"Our main goal is to ensure the provision of public services on a one-stop-shop basis not only to citizens, but also to legal entities. The launch of a pilot version of the myGov Business platform is planned in the near future," Osmanov said.