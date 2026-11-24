Passenger traffic on Baku Buses rises by 8.1%
Infrastructure
- 24 November, 2026
- 10:44
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More than 440 million passengers were carried by intra-city, suburban and inter-settlement buses in Baku in January-October this year.
The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Report that this represents an 8.1% increase compared to the same period last year.
In October, bus passenger traffic reached approximately 54 million, marking a record monthly figure.
Bakıda avtobuslarla sərnişindaşıma 8 %-dən çox artıb
Пассажиропоток в бакинских автобусах вырос на 8,1%
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