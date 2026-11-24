Good economic ties have been established between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, yet there is a need to expand economic cooperation, Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy said at a business forum in Baku on Tuesday, Report informs.

"Very good economic relations and cooperation have long existed between the two countries, and both nations also possess enormous economic potential. However, I believe this potential has not been fully utilized, and this is not yet reflected in the value and volume of trade between the two states," the ambassador said.

The diplomat emphasized that the two countries have great prospects and broad opportunities for expanding economic cooperation.

"Therefore, we need to take various steps to develop this economic interaction, and I urge all of you to seize these opportunities," he noted, addressing representatives of Azerbaijani business.