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Artificial intelligence offers extensive opportunities for risk assessment, fraud detection and improving customer service, Zakir Nuriyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, at the 10th International Banking Forum.

Report quotes him as saying that making the most of these opportunities requires high-quality data, skilled professionals and sound governance.

"In particular, decisions affecting customers' financial positions must be explainable, while human oversight must be maintained. Alongside digitalization, we must work together to strengthen cybersecurity and combat fraud," he noted.