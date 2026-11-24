Kazakhstan plans to increase the volume of internet traffic along the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line to 21 Tbps by 2036, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC Bagdat Musin said at a government meeting, Report informs.

According to him, on October 15, 2026, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan launched the operation of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line. A 380-kilometer cable with 64 optical fibers has been laid along the seabed of the Caspian Sea.

The implementation of the project made it possible to create an additional digital corridor between Asia and Europe, diversify international internet traffic routes, and expand the transit capabilities of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

In parallel, Kazakhstan continues to expand its infrastructure for the development of artificial intelligence. Construction of a data center valley is underway in Ekibastuz.

In addition, the technical launch of the second supercomputer, Al-Farabium II, took place in the city of Kosshy in November. Its performance is three times higher than that of the first supercomputer located in Almaty. The commercial launch is scheduled for December 1.