Expanding women's access to religious education based on scientific principles is one of the key priorities of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations in its educational activities, Committee Chairman Ramin Mammadov said at the opening of the conference titled "The Role of Women in Building a Tolerant and Progressive Society."

Report quotes Mammadov as saying that women play an indispensable role in shaping children's worldviews within the family. Therefore, religious education for women is also important for society as a whole.

The committee chairman emphasized that women's active participation in this work helps people better understand the fundamentals of religion and distinguish religious beliefs from superstitions.

"One of the key areas of our work in this field is to expand opportunities for women to receive religious education based on a solid academic foundation," he noted.