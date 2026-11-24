Through its Youth in Business (YiB) program implemented in Azerbaijan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) aims to help local banking institutions develop sustainable approaches to lending to young entrepreneurs who lack the necessary experience and collateral, EBRD YiB Program Manager Anton Gelin said during the presentation of the initiative in Baku, Report informs.

As he explained, the main obstacle for aspiring businesspeople in the country - despite their strong ambitions - remains the lack of years of business experience, insufficient collateral, and limited business networks, which significantly narrows their opportunities to raise capital and access professional expertise.

"The ultimate goal of the program is not merely to provide financing to a certain number of young entrepreneurs. First and foremost, we want to assist banks in gaining a deeper understanding of this segment, strengthening their own capacity, and building confidence when working with youth-led businesses so that they continue lending to them even after the program ends," Gelin emphasized.

He noted that it is fundamentally important for the EBRD that this initiative, implemented with the support of the European Union, drives real change in the market rather than merely serving as an additional source of funding for financial institutions. Alongside access to credit facilities, the program includes advisory and educational support for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The EBRD representative also stressed that supporting youth entrepreneurship directly contributes to Azerbaijan's economic transformation and the expansion of the non-oil private sector. According to him, the program covers a wide range of micro and small enterprises - from establishing cafes, restaurants, and farms to setting up small-scale manufacturing, providing professional services, and expanding family businesses.

Gelin also stated that the bank is committed to active engagement with financial institutions and the business community to assess the effectiveness of the new instruments and further refine them within the context of the EBRD's strategy in Azerbaijan.