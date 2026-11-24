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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto may visit Azerbaijan in 2027 to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Baku, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy said at a business forum in Baku.

According to Report, the diplomat noted that the two countries will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

"We hope that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit Azerbaijan in 2027 to attend the OIC summit. This will be one of the key events marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries," the ambassador said.

The ambassador stressed that high-level visits would create conditions for further developing and strengthening bilateral relations.