Families who have resettled in the villages of Chyldyran and Vangli in Aghdara district, as well as Khanabad, Khanyurdu and Badara in Khojaly district, have been briefed on social protection measures and mine-related dangers.

The State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Report that during the meeting with residents, a video on safety rules in areas affected by mine threats was shown.

The resettled families were also informed that monthly allowances paid to former internally displaced persons are discontinued three years after their return to their native lands for permanent residence.