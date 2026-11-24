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Economic cooperation with Indonesia can provide Azerbaijani businesses with access to the Southeast Asian market, Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy said at a business forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to the diplomat, Indonesia is the largest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and partnering with it will enable Azerbaijani companies to enter the markets of neighboring countries and integrate into regional supply chains.

The ambassador also noted Indonesia's strategic location along major global maritime trade routes near the Strait of Malacca.

In addition, he emphasized that the Indonesian government encourages foreign investment in infrastructure, green energy, and digital technologies by providing tax incentives in certain cases and simplifying regulatory procedures.